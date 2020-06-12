Dark, Upload, The Expanse, The Mandalorian: Must-watch dystopian shows for you to escape from reality

Fact check- There are no stories, that offer a refreshing distraction by giving us a sense of escapism from real life than creatively imaginative shows do. Infinitely creative and expanding to endless horizons, this space has produced a whole lot of spectacular, mind-bending content exploring the unseen realm of the future. If you are hankering for a taste of tomorrow and the unknown, here are 5 best dystopian series for you to watch on your favourite streaming platforms.

The Twilight Zone

Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's modern re-imagining of the classic TV series continues the legacy of socially conscious storytelling. The Twilight Zone will take you to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explores humanity's hopes, despairs, pride and prejudices in metaphoric ways. Set to stream on Voot Select from June 25, the series' second season uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities. If Sci-fi is your calling, you just can't afford to not see this cinematic wonder. Streaming on Voot Select, 25th June onwards.

Dark

Dark is a family saga with a supernatural twist, set in a German town. The intriguing plot showcases a missing child, setting four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind blending mystery that that spans three generations. Started as one of the most underrated series on Netflix, the series has got its due with rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Season 3 is all set to stream starting June 27. Streaming on Netflix.

Devs

Written and directed by Alex Garland, Devs is an FX limited series showcasing a young software engineer, Lily Chan, who sets out to investigate the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Upload

From the Emmy-winning Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks & Rec) Upload is an offbeat and hilarious sci-fi comedy. It delves upon a futuristic concept where people can upload their consciousness to a luxurious digital afterlife. When party boy Nathan gets uploaded to a virtual resort, he meets the down-to-earth Nora who starts as his customer service "angel" but becomes so much more as she helps him find friendship, love and purpose. Watch it if you want the thrill of sci-fi on a lighter note. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Expanse

With fans waiting for its 5th Season, The Expanse is an Amazon original based on the novels 'The Expanse' by James SA Corey. A police detective in the asteroid belt, the first officer of an interplanetary ice freighter, and an earth-bound United Nations executive slowly discover a vast conspiracy that threatens the Earth's rebellious colony on the asteroid belt. Set against a beautifully crafted futuristic backdrop, this one is a must-watch for you to delve into endless possibilities exploring the establishment of human colonies in the Solar System. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Black Mirror

Netflix' Black Mirror came out as a huge wave against technological advancements. The show highlights the cons of being in the world of social media and the ever-exasperating life of the digital world. Black Mirror Bandersnatch, the last release, which focused on the dark side of the gamers and gaming life, was loved by one and all!

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian, aka Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is created by Jon Favreau and released on Disney+. Set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and 25 years prior to the events of The Force Awakens, The Mandalorian follows the title character, a bounty hunter named Din Djarin, and his exploits beyond the reaches of the New Republic.

Watch these incredible stories and take a virtual trip to the unexplored universe.

