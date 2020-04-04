Dav Whatmore: Players don't lose skills. It should only take a short while to get back to normal

Former Pakistan coach Dav Whatmore during his teamÃ¢Â€Â™s practice session at Dubai in 2013

Former Australia batman and Sri-Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning coach, Dav Whatmore, who has been coaching Kerala for the last three seasons, reckons it won't take players very long to get into rhythm once the lockdown concludes.

Melbourne-based Whatmore, 66, told mid-day on Friday: "Players don't lose skills. It should only take a short while to get back to normal. They have to understand the situation and do their bit to quicken the return to normalcy. Current players must not let their fitness slide."

Whatmore was one of the favourites to take over as India coach after Greg Chappell quit, post the dismal 2007 World Cup in the West Indies, but the job went to Gary Kirsten. Whatmore later took over as director of BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and was India U-19 coach when the Virat Kohli-led colts won the 2008 World Cup in Malaysia.

It is learnt that two state teams are keen to rope him in as their senior coach, but nothing has been made official. "I have spent a lot of time in India. I feel pretty much at home there," he said.

On Mumbai's Ranji Trophy struggles, Whatmore, who toured India with Kim Hughes's Australian side in 1979, said: 'Other states are getting better at developing players. More teams are focused on qualifying which drives the competition to higher levels. Mumbai remain a difficult team to beat."

He spoke about Mumbai stars Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw: "Shreyas has loads of potential. His mental skills will be tested at the highest level of competition.



Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer



Prithvi is another youngster with a big future.

My advice to him is to play for the team, personal rewards will follow."

Whatmore is coping well staying indoors in Melbourne but rues the fact he can't see his mother Marj, 90, who is in a home.

According to latest reports, Australia has 5,330 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, which puts a big cloud over the T20 World Cup later this year. "People should be as

disciplined as possible and prevent community spreading of the virus. They must stay home in the short term," said Whatmore.

