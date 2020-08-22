David John resigns as HI's High Performance Director

Hockey India's long-standing High Performance Director David John has resigned from his post, days after his contract was renewed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), apparently because of differences with the national federation's top brass. Recently, John's contract was renewed by the SAI till September 2021 but the Australian preferred to resign, claiming that he was being sidelined by HI for a long time.

According to sources, John cited personal reasons behind his decision in his resignation letter to HI and SAI, submitted two days back. While sources said that HI has accepted the resignation letter, his official employer SAI is yet to take a call on the matter. "David was feeling frustrated for a long time after Hockey India had sidelined him. He was being ignored from being a part of important team

decisions by Hockey India top brass," a source close to the development said.

"David was no more involved in team decisions and was only occupied with taking online classes for coaches and players, a thing which didn't go down well with him. The five-month break because of the COVID-19 pandemic was the trigger behind his decision," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever