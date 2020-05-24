Dayanand Shetty aka Daya from CID on COVID-19: An episode of CID in 1998 showed an exact situation

This has been a tough year for the entire world. The Coronavirus pandemic has brought all our lives to a standstill and screeching halt. We all are quarantined at our homes and a lot of people are enjoying reruns of classic television shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat. But there's one show whose reruns have been airing for a long time, CID, the longest-running show on Indian Television, over 22 years.

One of the most popular and revered characters of the show was Senior Inspector Daya, played by Dayanand Shetty, a man who was known for his tight slaps and breaking doors with a mere kick. Did you know this iconic show had aired a situation similar to COVID-19 all the way back in 1998? The actor has spilled the beans about the same in an interview with Zoom.

Talking about that episode, he said, "An episode of CID in 1998 showed an exact situation like Corona where due to cough and cold the virus had the ability to spread and wipe out the entire city. Currently, Coronavirus is prevalent in the nation. This biochemical war which was started by China was shown in the Japanese-Korean show named My Secret, Terrius which spoke about Coronavirus and some biochemical weapons way back in 2009-2010. It was in the news a month back."

He also spoke about the fond memories of the show and how 20 years passed like a flashlight. He spoke, "I cannot express in words the fond memories I have had with the cast. We have shot in every different location of Mumbai." In case you miss your favourite characters of the show and the show itself, it still airs on television.

