De De Pyaar De: Second song 'Tu Mila To Haina' to be out on April 22

From the teaser, the song, Tu Mila To Haina, appears to have been sung by Arijit Singh. It has been composed by Amaal Malik and written by Kunaal Vermaa

A still from the song Tu Mila Toh Haina

The makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De are all set to release the second song from the film tomorrow. The Drishyam actor took to Twitter and posted a twenty-second teaser of the song titled 'Tu Mila To Haina'.

From the teaser, the song appears to have been sung by Arijit Singh. It has been composed by Amaal Malik and written by Kunaal Vermaa. In this song, Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are seen romancing on the streets and sharing intimate moments. In one of the scenes, Rakul Preet is even seen giving a head massage to Devgn. Ajay Devgn tweeted:

Rakul Preet also took to Twitter and shared a clip of herself singing the song. The actress wrote: "The magic of @raiisonai's voice, @AmaalMallik's composition & @kunaalvermaa77's words have come together for this romantic track. #TuMilaToHaina drops tomorrow!"

Earlier, the makers of the film released Vadi Sharaban in which Ajay and Rakul were spotted grooving to the tune of the Punjabi wedding number sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Navraj Hans and composed by Vipin Patwa.

The rom-com also stars Tabu, Javed Jaffrey, and Jimmy Shergill. It is helmed directed by Akiv Ali and is slated to hit theatres on May 17, 2019.

Watch the video of Vaddi Sharaban here:

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI