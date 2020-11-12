Dead Man Walking: It's Rana Daggubati versus The Undertaker!

It is not a physical match-up between Rana Daggubati, who played Bhallaladeva in Baahubali, and The Undertaker, but a verbal duel instead, as part of a sports channel's show to celebrate three decades of WWE legends this month.

Known as the Dead Man Walking, The Undertaker has wowed audiences worldover with his might and the series, The Phenom. Says Daggubatti, "I have been a fan of WWE and have been following the journey of The Undertaker since childhood." We've heard of Dead Man Walking, but this one will be Dead Man Talking.

Rana Daggubati recently launched his YouTube channel, South Bay. "In 2020, stories can and should be told in all platforms. South Bay [will offer] multi-lingual, multi-format stories that range from 10 seconds to 10 hours," said the South star about the launch.

He added, "In India, we've been divided into sub-culture and mainstream in terms of content viewing, but on this channel, we'll bring mainstream talent to create cultural content. Inversely, independent creators will get a mainstream platform."

