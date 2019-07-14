Deanne Panday rocks the monokini look in Bali
Deanne Panday, the famous fitness trainer took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her travel diary to Bali
Deanne Panday, the famous fitness trainer took to Instagram to share a few pictures giving her fans a glimpse of her vacation in Bali. Deanne Panday is known to set the bar high for fitness with her intense workout and perfectly toned body. Her vacation pictures are truly eye candy for her followers on social media as she sizzles in a black monokini in Bali.
Today’s Signature move. Tree pose.(Vrksasana) stretches the thighs, groins, torso, and shoulders. It builds strength in the ankles and calves, and tones the abdominal muscles. The pose also helps to remedy flat feet and is therapeutic for sciatica. Practicing balancing poses in yoga, such as Tree Pose, will help you gain both physical and mental steadiness and poise,improves focus and concentration while calming your mind.#mysignaturemove #treepose #Vrksasana #bali #balanceworkshops #balancebydeanne #balance #healthcoach #healthcoaching #healthexpert #fitnessexpert #fitlife #gym #fitwomen #healthworkshops #coach #nutrition #blog #healthblog #indianblog #wellness #holistic #yoga #wellnessblogger #wellnesstrail #wellnesstravel
Deanne Panday looks stunning in the black monokini performing a yoga asana on the beach on a rock. She has taken her fitness from Mumbai to Bali. Deanne Panday is a famous author and a fitness trainer to several celebrities like Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Kunal Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhay Deol. A strong believer of natural and healthy living, Deanne Panday is known for her intense workout and fitness training.
Deanne Panday shared another picture on her Instagram with her girl gang at the beach. The ladies look fine and classy chilling on the beach in style. Deanne Panday is one of the first women to have started weight training in India. From core planks to headstands, weight training to yoga asanas, she does it all. She stays in shape by exercising at least three times a week and keeps a watchful eye on her diet, especially on the days she can't work out workout.
In another picture shared by her, Deanne Panday strikes a pose with her friend in a sultry white monokini paired with orange sunglasses at a beach club in Bali. The fitness diva clearly seems to be having the time of her life with her girl gang chilling in Bali giving her fans the perfect travelling goals.
