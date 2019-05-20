Deanne and Alanna Panday look gorgeous as they walk hand-in-hand

famous-personalities

Deanne Panday shares a cute picture on Instagram with daughter Alanna Panday and it gives us major mother-daughter goals

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Deanne Panday

Deanne Panday, the famous fitness trainer recently shared an adorable picture of her and daughter Alanna Panday walking the ramp hand-in-hand. She took to Instagram to share a nostalgic mother-daughter moment on social media captioning it as 'That stage moment.' Deanne Panday is best known for her intense workouts and her perfectly sculpted body, but this time we got a glimpse of her motherly side.

Deanne Panday is seen donning a sultry red sequined body con dress along with her daughter Alanna Panday who aced the white sequined bodycon dress. The mother-daughter duo looks gorgeous as they walk the stage hand-in-hand and it is the cutest moment captured. Deanne Panday is a famous author and a fitness trainer to several celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Kunal Kapoor, Salman Khan, Lara Dutta and Abhay Deol. She is a strong believer of natural and healthy living and it is evident in her intense workout and fitness training.

Deanne Panday, the famous fitness trainer took to Instagram to share her workout pictures and we must say they are intense. In the pictures, Deanne Panday is seen doing intense pull-ups in a hot neon pink gym wear and a white cap. Deanne Panday is one of the first women to have started weight training in India. From core planks to headstands, weight training to yoga asanas, she does it all. She stays in shape by exercising at least three times a week and keeps a watchful eye on her diet, especially on the days she can't work out workout.

Celebrity fitness expert Deanne Panday's daughter and Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey's niece Alanna Panday shares sizzling photos on Instagram. Alanna, who is currently holidaying with her mom Deanne Panday, has shared some bikini pictures on the social media. 23-year-old Alanna Panday is seen having a great time with mom Deanne on her vacation trip to Dubai. Alanna took to Instagram to share photos from her wanderlust trip to Dubai.

