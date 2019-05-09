Deanne Panday sizzles in hot pink gym wear. See Photos
Celebrity fitness trainer, Deanne Panday shared a few pictures of her work out on Instagram giving us the perfect summer body goals
Deanne Panday, the famous fitness trainer took to Instagram to share her workout pictures and we must say they are intense. She is a famous author and a fitness trainer to several celebrities like Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Kunal Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhay Deol. A strong believer of natural and healthy living, Deanne Panday is known for her intense workout and fitness training.
View this post on Instagram
I fall in love with fitness,books,songs,animals,nature & sunsets more often than I fall for people. #Truth #natureschild #fitnessgirl #wellness #wellnessjourney #balanceworkshops #balancebydeanne #balance #healthcoach #healthcoaching #healthexpert #fitnessexpert #fitlife #gym #fitwomen #healthworkshops #coach #nutrition #blog #healthblog #indianblog #wellness #holistic #yoga #wellnessblogger #wellnesstrail #wellnesstravel #animalsoverpeople
In the pictures, Deanne Panday is seen doing intense pull-ups in a hot neon pink gym wear and a white cap. Deanne Panday is one of the first women to have started weight training in India. From core planks to headstands, weight training to yoga asanas, she does it all. She stays in shape by exercising at least three times a week and keeps a watchful eye on her diet, especially on the days she can't work out workout.
See Photos: Here's how you can ace the gym look like Deanne Panday!
In another post on social media, Deanne Panday was spotted with Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps at a store launch in New Delhi. Michael Phelps, the winner of an astounding 23 gold medals in Olympics was in town for promotional activity which was also graced by Mumbai celebrity and fitness trainer Deanne Panday. She took to Instagram to share inside photos from the store launch in New Delhi. The 50-year-old fitness trainer, a mother of two, was over the moon upon meeting Phelps, one of the greatest Olympians of all time. In the photos shared by Panday, she is seen having a playful time as the decorated Olympian guides and mentors the fitness enthusiast at the event in Delhi. Panday is seen having a fangirl moment with Michael Phelps.
