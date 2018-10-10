Deepika Padukone-Aamir Khan's late night meet

bollywood

Last week, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were spotted visiting Mr Perfectionist twice. Looks like Aamir Khan will make an announcement about his next soon

Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan

Deepika Padukone was spotted leaving Aamir Khan's home on Monday night. Considering that the two have not worked together, there is speculation that they are planning something. Now that Deepika has turned producer, if not acting, it could perhaps be a co-production.

Directors Rohan Sippy and Vikramaditya Motwane besides producer Siddharth Roy Kapur also called on Aamir on the same day. So should we assume a film is on the cards? Last week, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were spotted visiting Mr Perfectionist twice. Looks like Aamir will make an announcement about his next soon.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The leggy lass is currently preparing for Aanand L Rai's Zero, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is playing the role of a man of short stature, who falls in love with a superstar played by Katrina Kaif. Anushka Sharma portrays the character of a girl with an intellectual disability. Deepika will be seen in a special appearance in the movie.

