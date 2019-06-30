Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to be first celebrity guests on Nach Baliye?

television

If reports are to be believed, one of the hottest couples of B-town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, will soon be seen on the latest season of Nach Baliye. Read on for more

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently gearing up for their next film together, Kabir Khan's '83. '83 is a sports drama based on India's first ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983 against West Indies. Ranveer Singh will play the role of captain Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika Padukone is set to portray the role of Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia.

Now, a report in Mumbai Mirror states that one of the hottest couples of B-town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, will soon be seen on the latest season of Nach Baliye. The couple will kick off the new season of Nach Baliye.

A source close to the development revealed to the publication, "The channel is in talks with the couple to make an appearance, and unless the schedule of their sports drama which is currently on in London is hit for a six, they will be the first celebrity guests. The opening episode will be shot in the second week of July."

Nach Baliye 9 is going to be produced by Salman Khan. The Bharat actor is also producing The Kapil Sharma Show simultaneously. With Salman Khan's entry as the show's producer, he has got a unique concept with a major twist. The show will see the contestants joining the show, not with their boyfriends/girlfriends or husbands/wives, but with their former flames.

According to a report, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, former couples Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli have signed on for the show.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat. Bharat entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend itself. Salman Khan penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film's Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever. "Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever," Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid.

Salman is also set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years for Inshallah. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. Bhansali Productions has now announced that the film will release on Eid 2020, a date that's been extremely lucky for Salman Khan at the box office.

