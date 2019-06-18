Urvashi Dholakia to participate with ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva in Nach Baliye 9; watch teaser

television

Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by Salman Khan. The makers released the teaser of Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva dancing

Urvashi Dholakia in a still from the teaser. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

One of the oldest reality dance shows - Nach Baliye - is all set to return to the small screens and fans can't contain their excitement. The show, this time, is being produced by superstar Salman Khan. After coming on board as the producer of the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show by Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan has now decided to produce Nach Baliye 9.

Nach Baliye has the concept of participating with your respective boyfriends and husbands. However, with Salman Khan's entry as the show's producer, he has got a unique concept with a major twist. The show will see the contestants joining the show, not with their boyfriends/girlfriends or husbands/wives, but with their former flames. According to reports, Urvashi Dholakia, better known as Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is entering the show with ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

The makers of this show have released a teaser, which showcases Urvashi dancing with a masked man, where she warns him to not to try to touch her in the pretext of dancing. To which, he questions, 'Why?' and Dholakia warns, "Ex ho, that's why. So don't even try."

By the looks of it and the turquoise bracelet in the hand, it seems the man dancing with Urvashi in the promo is Salman Khan. Apart from producing, he is also actively involved with the show. Reportedly, Raveena Tandon and choreographer Ahmed Khan are two of the judges of this show.

According to an indianexpress report, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, former couples Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli have also signed on for the show.

Nach Baliye 9 will go on air in the second half of July 2019.

