Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to celebrate a quiet Diwali and their 2nd wedding anniversary with family
It's two years to power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big fat Indian wedding. The duo shared sweet anniversary messages for each other on Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their love on this day two years ago by tying the knot surrounded by close friends and family. The wedding, which happened in Italy, was a 2-day affair, and Bollywood's favourite couple got married in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies.
The couple is all set to ring in the festivities with their families. This year, they will be having rather low-key celebrations, spending some quality time with their close family members.
Showering love on each other on social media, both Deepika and Ranveer posted loved-up pictures on Instagram on their 2nd wedding anniversary. Sharing the photos, Ranveer wrote, "Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya @deepikapadukone"
The Om Shanti Om actress, too, shared the same photos and wrote, "Two peas in a pod... Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh. You complete me..."
Wishing the both of them, Bipasha Basu commented on the post by writing, "Awww Happy anniversary. God bless you both." Some others who wished the lovely couple on their special day were Harrdy Sandhu, Gauahar Khan, Chirag Patil, Kriti Kharbanda, Tiger Shroff, and others.
Announcing the news of their wedding, the couple had written, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness."
Here's wishing Deep-Veer a very happy wedding anniversary!
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are considered as one of the most loved couples of B-town. The duo announced their wedding back in 2018 (October), and left the entire world awestruck with their love and mush. When the power couple officially became husband and wife on November 14, 2020, their dreamy wedding photos did leave everyone astonished. (Picture courtesy: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Instagram account)
In picture: Deepika Padukone gets henna on her hand before she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh.
In picture: Deepika Padukone dances her heart out during the sangeet ceremony held at the venue in Italy.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were in a relationship for almost six years before they walked down the aisle. As we all know that the adorable couple fell in love on the sets of a film, and interestingly, the wedding date coincidentally turned out to be the same as the release date of Ram-Leela.
The duo belongs to a non-filmy background, and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wanted a quiet wedding ceremony. The private affair was attended only by family and a few of their close friends. Dippy and Ranveer didn't invite a lot of Bollywood celebrities, instead, they stuck to sending an official invitation to Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.
To keep their fans and other Bollywood fraternity friends happy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh decided to keep two receptions, one in Mumbai (on November 28) and one Bengaluru (on November 21), and that was no less than a snazzy affair.
The couple had a set of rules and regulations for all their family and friends who attend the wedding, one of them being the no-gifts rule. They said to their near and dear ones if they wish to give them anything, they would rather donate to Deepika's foundation, Live Love Laugh Foundation.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's friend, Farah Khan had an unconventional gift for them. The director gave them a cast impression of the duo holding hands. This thoughtful gift left all their fans in awestruck.
If you think that no-gifts was the only rule for the wedding, then you were wrong! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a huge list of things to do and not to do at the venue. It is said that Dippy and Ranveer zeroed down on the chefs, and had signed a bond about serving special recipes. Apparently, an exquisite Versace cutlery was served for the big day.
For the special occasion, the bride and groom wished to maintain exclusivity to their wedding and made the chefs sign the bond stating that the special recipes, which won't be repeated anywhere else.
No-carrying-mobile-phones was the first rule to hit the headlines. As several videos and photos from the private ceremonies make its way on social media because someone or the other tends to leak it, the duo made this one a strict rule to follow. And to keep the occasion a private one – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone requested their guests not to carry devices at their wedding venue.
Deepika Padukone, being a South Indian, and Ranveer Singh, coming from a Sindhi family, made this marriage look like on '2-States' bond. To keep up with both the traditions, the families decided to follow the customs practised by both the communities. A South Indian wedding was planned for November 14 with Kannadiga rituals. The next day, on November 15, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh solemnised their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anant Karaj).
During this lavish celebration, Ranveer Singh's uncle Anil Kapoor and his family were not invited at the wedding. Tongues had been wagging as to why Ranveer Singh omitted Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor from the guest list of his wedding at Lake Como. Ranveer's paternal grandfather and Sonam's maternal grandmother are siblings.
Those in the know say that no one from the Kapoor family was invited to share the special day in Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's life. Sonam K Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja were in London when Dippy and Ranveer tied the knot in a dreamy affair. Anil and Sunita Kapoor were also in the UK.
In picture: Deepika Padukone feeds husband Ranveer Singh post their wedding. Don't they look adorable?
But did you know how much Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have spent on their wedding?
As per the reports by India Today, twelve florists were specially flown in from Florence to decorate Villa del Balbianello. Incidentally, the couple and their families were not staying at the villa, but at a luxury resort on the east side of Lake Como, a village of Blevio, which was said to be 40-45 minutes away from the venue, but the commute is shorted if travelled by ferry.
The report also said that the resort has 75 rooms with four restaurants and bars, including an alfresco terrace overlooking the lake, four conference rooms, a spa, indoor swimming pool, outdoor floating pool on the lake and is surrounded by a luxuriant botanic park over an area of approximately 26,000 square metres.
The Bollywood couple and their families used golf carts to commute inside the expensive resort, which was also studded with heavy security. The average cost of a room at the luxury property is 400 euros, which went around Rs 33,000. Considering that it has 75 rooms, Ranveer and Deepika spent a whopping amount per day!
We wish the couple, DeepVeer, a very happy wedding anniversary!
