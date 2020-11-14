Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to celebrate a quiet Diwali and their 2nd wedding anniversary with family

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their love on this day two years ago by tying the knot surrounded by close friends and family. The wedding, which happened in Italy, was a 2-day affair, and Bollywood's favourite couple got married in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies.

The couple is all set to ring in the festivities with their families. This year, they will be having rather low-key celebrations, spending some quality time with their close family members.

Showering love on each other on social media, both Deepika and Ranveer posted loved-up pictures on Instagram on their 2nd wedding anniversary. Sharing the photos, Ranveer wrote, "Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya @deepikapadukone"

The Om Shanti Om actress, too, shared the same photos and wrote, "Two peas in a pod... Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh. You complete me..."

Wishing the both of them, Bipasha Basu commented on the post by writing, "Awww Happy anniversary. God bless you both." Some others who wished the lovely couple on their special day were Harrdy Sandhu, Gauahar Khan, Chirag Patil, Kriti Kharbanda, Tiger Shroff, and others.

Announcing the news of their wedding, the couple had written, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness."

Here's wishing Deep-Veer a very happy wedding anniversary!

