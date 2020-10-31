Kubbra Sait: I gatecrashed Ranveer Singh's wedding with an invitation

The lockdown has us all bingeing on OTT shows at a speed and intensity like never before, enjoying new narratives, bold stories and some brilliant performances by the finest actors. In the latest episode of Filmfare Spotlight, Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait is seen spilling some beans.

The versatile star looked back fondly at her journey from Sacred Games to Jaawani Jaanemaan and shared some precious memories from the sets of Sacred Games. She recalled one such instance where Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn't recognise her. She said, "I remember once I had not worn my wig and my hair was big, and with my curls and I went and sat next to him and he didn't recognise me. He looked away, went away and went back to looking on his phone, and 5 mins later I asked, 'Do you want to say hi to me?' And he was like, 'Arre aap hai.' And I went like, 'Haan mai hu'. And then he says 'Nai wo aapka Taam Jhaam nai tha (referring to her wig) so didn't realise it was you."

Raving about Ranveer Singh, she shared a funny story with him and said, "I met him many eons ago when I was hosting a show in a crowd of 5000 people. You don't imagine to be remembered by a superstar of that order when you are hosting a show, but he remembered me. Then when Sacred Games released he actually texted me and I lost my plot. He told me like Kya Boss you are a daredevil. And you know what I told him in return, 'Ya, don't forget to invite me to your wedding.' So that's how I think I earned myself an invite and he was very generous and kind. I would like to say, I gate crashed his wedding with an invitation."

Watch her chat on all these topics along with many lesser-known facts about the iconic show Sacred Games. New episodes every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 12 pm exclusively on Filmfare's social media platforms.

