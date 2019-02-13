Deepika Padukone bags the most glamorous star of the year award

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has won plenty of awards for her outstanding beauty and sheer elegance and this recent award added one more accolade which celebrates the actress's eternal beauty

Deepika Padukone

Last night Deepika Padukone received the most glamorous star award at the recent Style and Glamour awards held in Mumbai.

The Padmaavat actress was seen wearing coral taffeta puffball gown spilling all her magic on the red carpet was looking alluring. Deepika Padukone wore the subtle makeup with nude lipstick and sleek hair with soft wavy curls added the shine to her whole look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onFeb 12, 2019 at 11:53am PST

The year 2018 has been great for Deepika Padukone, considering she won applause for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and the film was a big hit on Box office as well. trailblazing at international red carpets like Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival and finally closing the year with what can be the grandest wedding ever, Deepika Padukone is definitely the biggest newsmaker of 2018.

Deepika Padukone also reclaimed her status as the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' of Asia. Second time in three years Deepika bags the title published by UK based newspaper, 'Eastern Eye'.

After shining as one of the 100 most influential people, now the actress has emerged as the only female actress in the top 5 on Forbes Celeb 100 which was unveiled at the year end.

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, while her recent outing Padmavat clocking 300 crores at the box office. With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film.

Deepika commands the title of being of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

