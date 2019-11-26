Deepika Padukone confirms Alia Bhatt's wedding, then laughs it off

While the world knows about and roots for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship, the couple hasn't spoken a word about their wedding, which many speculate is in the offing. Alia's good friend Deepika Padukone, too, happened to speak about it, accidentally confirming that Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot soon.

On realising what she had done, however, Deepika laughed it off saying she had made it all up! The incident happened when Alia, Deepika, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ayushmann Khurrana had come together for a discussion on films along with other actors.

It all started during the interview with Film Companion when Vijay Deverakonda said: "Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes. I've been in love with some of them -- like these two (Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married."

And Deepika quipped, "She (Alia) is getting married." To which Alia promptly replied: "Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?" Deepika then remarked that she had just made it all up and laughed it off.

There have been rumours that Alia and Ranbir are ready to take the plunge and get hitched, but there has been no official confirmation as yet. Does Deepika mistakenly confirming Alia-Ranbir's wedding mean something?

