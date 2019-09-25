Deepika Padukone is a vintage vision in Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone, who was invited by Dior to their fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, shared a few pictures wearing an ensemble by the brand. The Padmaavat actress looked like she walked straight out of a fashion magazine. Deepika sure knows how to carry off any outfit with flair.

Deepika looks gorgeous in her chic vintage off-shoulder outfit and the quaint headband adds to the prettiness of the look. The layering on the outfit is on-point and when paired with those netted black boots, Deepika sure looks breathtaking.

Check out a couple of pictures below:

View this post on Instagram ð§¡ J’adore @dior #dior A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onSep 24, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

Deepika Padukone's makeup, too, is perfect for the outfit and the look she's going for. Flaunting dewy fresh and minimalistic makeup, DP's winged eyeliner adds a classic touch to her look. All you fashion and makeup lovers, look to Deepika Padukone for a dreamy Parisian look!

View this post on Instagram ð§¡ J’adore @dior #dior A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onSep 24, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT

Deepika also shared several Instagram stories keeping her fans updated and showing off some of the goodies she received from Dior. Exciting, isn't it?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak. Chhapaak is the story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, and the film also stars Vikrant Massey. The film has been an emotional project for Deepika and portraying an acid attack survivor has been difficult, too.

When the film's shooting wrapped up, Meghna Gulzar shared a touching note for the entire team of Chhapaak, especially Deepika and Vikrant. She shared a picture with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey on Instagram and wrote, "And we wrapped #chhapaak Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film! @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87"

Deepika Padukone will also be seen as Roma Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife, in the upcoming sports drama '83. Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev in the film, which is based on India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

