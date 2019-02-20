Deepika Padukone making faces to make mum Ujjala smile shows why she's the cutest

bollywood

Deepika Padukone shared a couple of pictures on Instagram with mum Ujjala that shows why she's one of the most adorable celebs in Bollywood

Ujjala and Deepika Padukone. Pic/Padukone's official Instagram account

Deepika Padukone has fans the world over and is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood today. She has made her presence felt both in India and abroad with her relevant and strong performances. Deepika is also very close to her family - mum Ujjala, dad Prakash and sister Anisha. She tries to spend as much time with them as possible, sometimes in Mumbai and other times in Bangalore where the family resides.

Deepika has now shared a picture on Instagram of herself with her mother Ujjala where she's seen making funny faces to make her mum smile. This is how Deepika captioned the pictures: "trying to get her to smile...but she’s such a natural... #motheranddaughter"

Check out the pictures here:

Isn't she adorable? No matter how high she's flying with her professional success, these pictures prove that Deepika is still a down-to-earth girl who likes to make faces to make her mom smile. Isn't that like every sweet mother-daughter relationship ever?

It's sweet how Ujjala looks on at Deepika and her face bursts into a smile when she sees her daughter sticking her tongue out. Mother-daughter goals right here!

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Her next film project is Meghna Gulzar's Chhapak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is co-produced by Deepika herself.

