Deepika Padukone to start shooting for Chhapak soon; gets busy with its pre-filming process

Deepika Padukone starts shooting for Chhapak, which is based on New Delhi-based acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal, shortly

Deepika Padukone

Meghna Gulzar has begun prepping for her next, Chhapak, which stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. Dippy starts shooting for the film shortly.

Chhapak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and it also stars Vikrant Massey and is co-produced by Deepika herself.

Word is Meghna is busy with the look tests for the various characters. As Dippy is also co-producer, she is excited to be part of the pre-filming processes as well. Looks like hubby Ranveer Singh's infectious enthusiasm is rubbing off on her.



Meghna Gulzar

Vikrant Massey plays a north Indian man who used to be a professional but decides to leave it all and become an actor. And then starts this campaign against acid attack violence. Meghna had told earlier, "I'm glad Vikrant is a part of the film and I think I can speak for both Deepika and me that we're really excited that he's playing this part."

Chhapak being a "female-oriented" film, Deepika feels that filmmakers now are more open to making female-driven films. "We are in place today where directors are changing roles and that's unheard of. If you have script that has male protagonist and suddenly directors are like, 'Let me just flip that. Let me just make that female protagonist and then go to so and so with the film' so, you hear of a film that was offered to a male actor two-three years ago and it's coming back to you now with a female protagonist which is a huge achievement," she said.

