Deepika Padukone shares photo with Ranbir Kapoor, her caption wins hearts

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walking together at Mijwan Fashion Show

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry has always been crackling. Every time they make an appearance together, there is magic in the air. The same aura was created when they walked the ramp together at Mijwan Fashion Show by Shabana Azmi.

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of hers with ex-flame and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani co-star Ranbir Kapoor. What caught our attention was the adorable caption by the dimpled-beauty. She wrote, "jab naina met bunny... @manishmalhotra05 (sic)."

Here, in the caption, Deepika is talking about their characters, Naina and Bunny from the Ayan Mukerji film, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Their last film together was Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha.

The photo was received with a lot of comments from their fans stating how they are the 'it' couple and are made for each other. There were also comments of comparisons being made between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika's beau Ranveer Singh.

In the photo from the April, Mijwan Fashion show, the two were a sight to behold in their traditional outfits, designed by renowned celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. In a black kurta with white flower embroidery, paired with a pant and brown shoes, Ranbir Kapoor looked every bit regal. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone looked ethereal in a white chikankari worked lehenga with a long heavy sequenced trail behind.

The magical reunion of former lovers, Ranbir and Deepika as showstoppers was definitely a sight to watch out for their fans and the spectators around. It got them all excited, and their fan clubs flooded social media with the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani couple walking the ramp together at this annual charity fashion event. While Ranbir Kapoor has been the Goodwill Ambassador for Mijwan since past many years, it was Deepika Padukone's debut at the do.

On the professional front, Ranbir has Sanjay Dutt's biopic, titled Sanju, whereas Deepika has a Vishal Bhardwaj film.

