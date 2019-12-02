Deepika Padukone thinks Hrithik in War is like Death by Chocolate and we agree

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hrithik Roshan took the definition of Greek God to another level with his tanned, rugged, sculpted physique in War. There was an aura of maturity and easy charm to his character, Kabir, that appealed to moviegoers and critics alike. Looks like Deepika Padukone, too, was smitten! In a recent tweet, Deepika informed fans exactly what she thought of Hrithik Roshan from War. She wrote, "@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House! Just Saying..."

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!ð¤¤...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

For the unversed, Corner House is a popular food joint in Bengaluru. DP's fans, obviously, were quick on the uptake and commented on the tweet instantly. One of them wrote, "The two most good looking people in the industry need to do a film together!" and another said, "Do a movie together and fulfill the death wish ASAP", while yet another tweeted, "Hrithik + Deepika. we want To Witness class act. Please make it Happen Maam."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has been on a career high with his movies Super 30 and War becoming blockbusters. War became the first movie to enter the Rs 300-crore club in 2019. When asked about celebrating his wins, Hrithik shared in an interview, "A celebration from my side was due after Super 30 itself but there was no time to celebrate the success of the movie back then as I got into the next schedule and then promotions of WAR immediately. Now that War has also hit the Rs 300 cr milestone, it is time for a double celebration."

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be seen next in her much-awaited film Chhapaak, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, and in '83, directed by Kabir Khan.

