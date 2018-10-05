Deepika Padukone to play acid attack survivor Laxmi in her next film

bollywood

Deepika Padukone will not only play acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's role, but will also produce this film directed by Meghna Gulzar

Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone

After Padmaavat, actress Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's film. The film is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The report states that Deepika feels strongly about the subject and therefore decided to come on board as a producer for this project.

Talking about the impact Laxmi's story had on Deepika, she said, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer."

When the publication quizzed Meghna on why she chose Deepika to portray Laxmi's character, the Raazi director asserted, "I was instinctively convinced that Deepika would do justice to the character and the story. Also, her physicality matched with what I'd imagined for Laxmi's character. I'm grateful and encouraged that she was so spontaneous in her decision to do the film. When you take a face as beautiful as hers and portray her as an acid attack survivor, the magnitude of the violence and damage is that much more resounding."

Laxmi Agarwal was attacked when she was 15-years old, waiting at the bus stop in Delhi. This followed after Laxmi rejected the 32-year-old assailant's marriage proposal. He was one of the acquaintances of her family, who harboured one-sided attraction towards her. Laxmi was one of the winners of the US State Department's International Women of Courage Award in 2014. She has also hosted a few episodes of a television show, and walked the ramp at London Fashion Week in 2016.

