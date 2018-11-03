Deepika Padukone's ex Nihar Pandya to get hitched with Neeti Mohan

bollywood

Over a decade ago, when Deepika Padukone shifted to Mumbai from hometown Bengaluru, the two were said to be in a live-in relationship

Nihar Pandya and Neeti Mohan

Deepika Padukone's ex, model-actor Nihar Pandya is getting married to singer Neeti Mohan in February. Coincidentally, Dippy and Nihar's respective weddings were fixed at the same time! Neeti and Nihar have known each other for four years.

Over a decade ago, when Dippy shifted to Mumbai from hometown Bengaluru, the two were said to be in a live-in relationship. The duo started off by featuring in music videos of Himesh Reshammiya. While Deepika was seen in Naam Hai Tera, Nihar was in I Love You Sayonee.

As mid-day had reported earlier, the big, fat wedding will take place at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. With barely two weeks to go for the big day, the guest list has been drawn up. We hear, Padukone and Singh wish to make it an intimate affair and are said to have invited only four friends from the film industry.

The source adds, "Given her deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan who had launched her in Bollywood, Deepika was certain that she wants them by her side on an auspicious day. The couple also considers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali their mentors. The celebrations will be followed by an intimate party on November 15."

A grand reception is on the cards after they return to the bay. "The two will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1. As their wedding is an intimate affair, the reception will be a grand one where they will invite their Bollywood friends."

