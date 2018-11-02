Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding festivities begin, see photos

bollywood

After seeing each other for six long years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to walk down the aisle on November 14. Dippy had a small function at her residence in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone with her stylists. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shaleenanathani.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are barely two weeks away from being husband and wife! The couple is all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 a two-day celebration. On Thursday morning, Deepika Padukone's stylist shared a few photos from the pre-wedding celebrations. Apparently, it is the 'Nandi Puja' that is being held at Deepika's place.

Shaleena Nathani (Deepika's stylist) shared a photo, in which Deepika is seen dressed in an orange cotton dress with a thick gold border on it. Paired with heavy golden jhumkas and her beautiful smile, she looked extremely happy in the frame. The photo caption was: "Love you to the mooon and back. So so so so so sooooo happy for you . Cant wait for it all to starttttt. You deserve all the happiness in the world and more [sic]."

In another picture, she was seen bowing her head down and offering prayer for the puja. Shaleena captioned the photo stating, "To new beginnings [sic]." Ranveer Singh wasn't seen in the puja. Her hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou also shared the same image and wrote: "Honoured today to witness this #pooja - The beginning of a new chapter [sic]."

View this post on Instagram To new beginnings âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @deepikapadukone A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) onNov 1, 2018 at 11:53pm PDT

As mid-day had reported earlier, the big, fat wedding will take place at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. With barely two weeks to go for the big day, the guest list has been drawn up. We hear, Padukone and Singh wish to make it an intimate affair and are said to have invited only four friends from the film industry.

The source adds, "Given her deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan who had launched her in Bollywood, Deepika was certain that she wants them by her side on the auspicious day. The couple also considers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali their mentors. The celebrations will be followed by an intimate party on November 15."

A grand reception is on the cards after they return to the bay. "The two will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1. As their wedding is an intimate affair, the reception will be a grand one where they will invite their Bollywood friends."

