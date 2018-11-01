Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sign bond with chef for exclusive food recipes

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will have a two-day wedding on November 14 and 15. The couple is leaving no stone unturned to make the day a auspicious one!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding is barely two weeks away, and the couple is leaving no stone unturned to make their day a memorable one, for everyone! Reportedly, the duo has a policy of carrying no cell phones at their wedding venue. Apart from this, the latest we hear is, Ranveer and Deepika have signed a special bond with chefs to prepare some exclusive recipes for their guests.

According to a report in zoom, Ranveer and Deepika have zeroed down on the chefs and had signed a bond about serving special recipes. Apparently, an exquisite Versace cutlery will be served for the big day. The source also revealed to the entertainment portal that the bride and groom, who wish to maintain exclusivity to their wedding, have signed a bond with the chefs stating that the special recipes, which will be used on their wedding, won't be repeated anywhere else.

The revelry will be a four-day affair in Lake Como in Italy, starting with the sangeet on November 13. The power couple will have two wedding ceremonies, as per North Indian and South Indian customs respectively.

A source close to the actor earlier said, "Since Deepika is a South Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families decided to follow customs practised by both communities. A South Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anant Karaj)."

As mid-day had reported earlier, the big, fat wedding will take place at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. With barely two weeks to go for the big day, the guest list has been drawn up. We hear, Padukone and Singh wish to make it an intimate affair and are said to have invited only four friends from the film industry.

The source adds, "Given her deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan who had launched her in Bollywood, Deepika was certain that she wants them by her side on the auspicious day. The couple also considers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali their mentors. The celebrations will be followed by an intimate party on November 15."

A grand reception is on the cards after they return to the bay. "The two will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1. As their wedding is an intimate affair, the reception will be a grand one where they will invite their Bollywood friends."

