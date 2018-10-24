Search

Photos: Deepika Padukone starts prepping for her wedding, spotted at nail spa in Bandra

Oct 24, 2018, 17:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding date on October 21, and ever since then, the duo has ruled the headlines for all the right reasons

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy:Yogen Shah

Finally, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced their wedding date, and this has put to rest all the rumours. The cutest couple of Bollywood - Deepika and Ranveer announced their wedding date on October 21 on their social media platforms, and it has already taken the internet by the storm.

As per the announcement, the grand wedding of the year will be held on November 14 and 15, and the four-day intimate affair will commence from November 13 at Lake Como, Italy. It is the same venue where Isha Ambani's engagement took place, and only a few Bollywood celebrities received the invitation. Well, who will be attending this pretty affair in Italy is a huge question, let's wait for the guest-list to appear! It has also been heard that the power couple will have two wedding ceremonies, as per North Indian and South Indian customs respectively. A grand reception is on the cards after they return to Mumbai. Take a look at the images for now!

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone was spotted outside a nail spa in Bandra. 

deepika-padukone

It seems like the leggy lass is prepping up for her day.

deepika-padukoneAll pictures: Yogen Shah

The actress already has a bridal glow on her face. Isn't she looking pretty?

deepika-padukone

Deepika Padukone will surely make a beautiful bride. 

deepika-padukone

Recently, on Koffee With Karan season 6 first episode, Deepika revealed that Ranveer does not keep any secrets from her, to the extent that he even shows her his private text conversations with Karan Johar!

