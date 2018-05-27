Deepika Padukone's next to be a female superhero film?

After bowling everyone over with her spectacular performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone's fans are eagerly waiting to watch her soon on big screens with a fresh film



Deepika Padukone. Pic: AFP

After Padmaavat, there has been immense curiosity about Deepika Padukone's next film. Looks like the actress has finally approved of a script, which is a female superhero franchise. This will make her amongst the first actresses in Bollywood to embark on such a vehicle. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the first two instalments of this franchise are riding on a whopping Rs 300 crore. The report also adds that the yet-untitled project is a high-octane sci-fi story and is currently at the conception stage with the script in the works.

Seemingly, makers are drawing inspiration from Hollywood's Gal Gadot starrer, Wonder Woman franchise for Deepika's film and costumes in it. Talking about it, a source informed the publication, "Deepika's avatar is being fashioned after Gal Gadot's in Wonder Woman. The developments have been kept under wraps with a creative team holding discreet meetings with Deepika on a regular basis. Presently, a running bid is on for Rs 300 crore among multiple investors."

The source further added, "The 32-year-old-actress will begin training extensively in mixed martial arts and different styles of hand-to-hand combat. Since this is a first-of-its-kind megaproject, the timelines for pre-production will be long and the project will go on the floors next year."

Apparently, Deepika Padukone is taking interest in every detail of this project. "The costume will be sexy, not contrived or gimmicky. Since Deepika has an envious figure, a special outfit is being designed for her character which will be custom-made to facilitate hardcore physical combat and movement," informed the source to the newspaper.

The actress was supposed to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's next film but owing to film's actor Irrfan Khan's ill-health, the shoot has been stalled. The film will resume once Irrfan is all hale and hearty.

