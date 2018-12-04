DeepVeer wedding reception: Sonu Nigam sang for Prakash Padukone

bollywood

At the request of Prakash Padukone, Sonu Nigam crooned his favourite tracks, which included Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin Baaki Thodi Si Hai Zindagi at Ranveer-Deepika's Mumbai reception

Sonu Nigam with wife

He may have his legion of admirers but badminton great, Prakash Padukone, is a fan of Sonu Nigam. The singer was surprised when the legendary shuttler told him he listens to his chartbusters every night before going to sleep.

Sonu, who attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception, accompanied by wife Madhurima, also had a request from the bride's father. What else but to croon his favourite tracks, which included Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin Baaki Thodi Si Hai Zindagi.



Prakash Padukone

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy's picturesque Lake Como on November 14 and 15 and other two receptions were held in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28. DeepVeer hosted a grand reception for the Bollywood film fraternity on Saturday which was attended by a host of celebs.

Deepika and Ranveer, who have been taking the internet by storm with their many dreamy pictures from various ceremonies, looked their stylish best at the reception. Deepika looked sizzling hot in a custom-made Zuhair Murad red high-slit beaded gown, with a plunging neckline, paired with red stilettos which added the perfect amount of oomph to the outfit. She chose to compliment her look with bold eyes and nude lips. While, Ranveer looked dapper in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna black tuxedo with a velvet jacket, styling his outfit with black square frames, gelled hair and matching black shoes.

