Delhi: Female foetus found dumped in Dwarka

national

On enquiry, it was revealed that the foetus was extracted from a 38-year-old woman, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, at Apollo Cradle Hospital in Nehru Place on March 20.

Representational picture

New Delhi: A female foetus was found dumped in Dwarka's Sector 12 area on Saturday. A private security guard, named Baldev Singh, found the foetus and later called the police to take further action.

On enquiry, it was revealed that the foetus was extracted from a 38-year-old woman, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, at Apollo Cradle Hospital in Nehru Place on March 20.

The same was later handed over to Seema Thakur, senior consultant and fatal diagnosis, Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar.

She later conducted a diagnosis upon the foetus and on Saturday handed it to the relatives of the lady. The foetus was later cremated by the family.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates