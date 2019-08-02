Delhi government's Urdu Academy to start free calligraphy course

national

On Friday, Delhi government's Urdu Academy officials said that they will be conducting a free of cost calligraphy course for students who want to pursue calligraphy. The entrance exams for the same will be conducted on August 21, 2019.

The two-year calligraphy course will focus on an in-depth study of the Urdu script and the classes would be held on weekends. The course is offered at free of cost and anyone interested to pursue calligraphy between the age of 16 and 30 years can apply for the free course.

Students who have successfully completed their high school or secondary exams or have a degree in Urdu as a subject from a recognised board can also apply for the calligraphy course. Students who are looking to pursue the calligraphy course can obtain forms from the office of the Urdu Academy in Delhi from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.

The forms for the calligraphy course can also be downloaded from the Urdu Academy's official website urduacademydelhi.com. The last date for submitting the forms is August 19. An entrance exam and an interview will be held for those interested in the two-year calligraphy course.

Delhi's Urdu Academy functions under the aegis of the Delhi government and it is engaged in the promotion, propagation, and development of the Urdu language and literature in the national capital.

