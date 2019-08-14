Delhi govt not involved in Ravidas temple razing, says Arvind Kejriwal

national

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while expressing his upsetness said that his government is not involved in the razing of saint Ravidas temple. Arvind Kejriwal's reaction comes after former Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP chief Mayawati said that the Central and Delhi governments were both involved in the demolition of the temple which took place in Tughlakabad.

Mayawati asked both the governments to pay for the construction of a new temple. While reacting to the same, Kejriwal said that his government was also against such actions. The Delhi CM took to social networking site Twitter and said that the land in Delhi is with the Centre and his government does not have any role in the demolition of the temple.

On August 12, 2019, the AAP government had blamed the Central government for the demolition of the temple of Saint Ravidas which took place in Tughlakabad. Rajendra Pal Gautam, Delhi's Social Welfare Minister also wrote to PM Narendra Modi urging him to ask the Delhi government to rebuild the temple.

The minister alleged that the DDA had razed the temple. While the DDA said that the demolition was carried out following a Supreme Court order dated August 9.

With inputs from IANS

