Delhi police arrest 11 cattle smugglers, six stolen vehicles recovered

While frisking the vehicle, the police found three buffaloes and 43 calves in the truck

On Sunday, the Delhi police arrested 11 cattle smugglers for allegedly smuggling cattle. The police also arrested a mobile phone snatcher and recovered six stolen vehicles from their possession. According to the police sources, the police control room (PCR) received a call while patrolling the Rajghat area about a truck transporting cattle.

Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and stopped the truck. The police arrested Satbir, 42, and Naresh, 50, both residents of Hisar in Haryana, who claimed to be the owners of the cattle. While frisking the vehicle, the police found three buffaloes and 43 calves in the truck. Out of which, two buffaloes and two calves were dead.

Besides cattle, the police also found nine people were also travelling in the vehicle. In another incident, the Delhi police arrested a phone snatcher. After receiving a complaint on the PCR, the police staff at Jama Masjid Metro station started a search operation and nabbed Arafat, 24, and recovered the phone from his possession.

According to the police sources, four cases had earlier been filed against Arafat. The PCR staff also recovered two stolen cars, three two-wheelers and one auto-rickshaw from various places across the capital.

