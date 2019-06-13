Nine arrested in Assam while trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh
They were taken into custody from the India-Bangladesh border here, Superintendent of Police (South Salmara Mankachar) Kankanjyoti Saikiya said on Wednesday
South Salmara (Assam): The Assam police said that around nine people were arrested while they were trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh. The accused were taken into custody from the India-Bangladesh border in south Salmara, Superintendent of Police (South Salmara Mankachar) Kankanjyoti Saikiya said on Wednesday.
Six of the nine arrested were identified as Akhirul Islam, Abdul Azad, Habezuddin, Shahidur Rehman, Mijanur Rehman and Chand Miyan.
Saikiya said, "We have recovered iron cutters from them. We had received information that smugglers used to cut fences at the border and smuggle cattle. Nine cattle were also recovered."
