Delhi Police arrested two notorious criminals
Police said that Sandeep Ahlawat, who managed to escape from custody at the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital with the help of his associates, received life convict in a kidnapping case
New Delhi: Police on Wednesday arrested two notorious criminals in connection with a murder case. According to them, the accused identified as Sandeep Ahlawat (36) and Varun (30) were involved in killing Dharuhera, a resident of Haryana.
Police said that Sandeep Ahlawat, who managed to escape from custody at the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital with the help of his associates, received life convict in a kidnapping case. While Varun was arrested on May 13.
"One semi-automatic pistol of .30 bore with five live cartridges and one country-made pistol with two live cartridges have been recovered from their possession," police said in a statement.
In another murder case, The Dindoshi police have managed to solve the murder case of a 27-year-old jeweller, identified as Mitesh Soni, who was allegedly found dead in his workshop on Saturday evening.
The investigation further revealed that Mitesh Soni was murdered by none other than his former business partner Hemant Soni.
The Dindoshi police today have managed to nab the accused, Hemant, in Rajasthan and the procedure to bring him to Mumbai is on.
During the investigation, it was revealed that Mitesh Soni was murdered during the wee hours on Saturday. Apparently, the app - WhatsApp - was active up till 6 am in the morning.
The main reason behind the murder was not revealed but yet the Dindoshi police nabbed the alleged accused Hemant Soni from Rajasthan. After he is brought back to Mumbai, the DCP Zone 12 will mostly hold a press conference in order to address the matter tomorrow.
(With inputs from PTI)
