Delhi police suspend two constables for assaulting auto-rickshaw driver

The police had filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court on the incident saying that its personnel should have shown greater patience and professionalism instead of dragging the auto-rickshaw driver and his son

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police dismissed Constable Pushpinder Shekhawat and Constable Satya Prakash, for allegedly assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver and his minor son in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar last month. The two constables were under suspension since June 16 and have been dismissed by DCP Police 1st Battalion, Rakesh Kumar.

On July 2, the police had filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court on the incident saying that its personnel should have shown greater patience and professionalism instead of dragging the auto-rickshaw driver and his son.

Viral videos showing a group of policemen thrashing the driver had taken netizens by storm. The incident reportedly took place after a collision between a police vehicle and the auto-rickshaw.

In a similar incidence, a police head constable was arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly taking Rs 80,000 as bribe from a theft case accused, the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB). The accused, Ramdas Misal (46), posted at the Ulhasnagar crime unit, demanded Rs 1.35 lakh from the theft case accused, saying if the money was paid, he would not be arrested, the ACB said in a release.

The aggrieved man lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of ACB which laid a trap and caught the policeman while he was taking Rs 80,000 as the first installment of the bribe in his car in Ulhasnagar town here on Tuesday evening, it said.

The policeman was subsequently arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release added.

With inputs from ANI

