Deonar abattoir to begin operating from July 2: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to allow the functioning of Deonar abattoir after almost three months since it shutdown during the lockdown, under 'Mission Begin Again.'

According to the BMC, transportation of buffaloes will be allowed from July 2 and slaughtering in the abattoir will be allowed from July 3.

Detailed guidelines for the same have been issued by the BMC for license holders for transportation and slaughter of buffaloes. "Transportation will be allowed for 7 days in a week. Slaughter will be allowed 6 days a week and no slaughtering will be allowed on Thursday," read the guidelines.

"Not more than 300 buffaloes can be kept in the abattoirs for over 24 hours. It will be the responsibility of the license holder to ensure that all the waste material after slaughter and preparation of beef is disposed off immediately," the guidelines said.

Social distancing norms and masks are compulsory for the people in the abattoir, the guidelines said. mid-day had reported that the Bombay Suburban Beef Dealers Welfare Association wrote to the civic chief in the first week of June asking to resume operations.

