Desi rappers join Wiz Khalifa's gig

bollywood

Raja Kumari, Ananya Birla along with others will perform with the American rapper

Rapper Wiz Khalifa. Pic/ Getty Images

Raja Kumari, Ananya Birla, Monica Dogra and Emiway Bantai are set to perform at American rapper Wiz Khalifa's September India concert at the Suburn festival. Kumari, who has worked with the likes of Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Gwen Stefani and Timbaland, says, "Wiz Khalifa is synonymous with Hip Hop. He has created anthems for so many years, all of which have influenced cultures in many ways. I'm honoured to welcome him to India again."



Raja Kumari and Ananya Birla. Pic/ Getty Images



Stating that she has admired the work of the See You Again hitmaker, Birla says, "I hope to create incredible memories for everyone."

Also read: Ranveer Singh speaks about the rap revolution in India

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates