Despite injury, Katrina watches Gully Boy; 'close friend' Ali Abbas Zafar lends helping hand

A leg injury couldn't stop Katrina Kaif from watching Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy. Later, Ali Abbas Zafar helped Katrina walk

Katrina Kaif with Ali Abbas Zafar. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is taking the web by storm, and Katrina Kaif, too, couldn't stay away from it. The actor, reportedly, injured her leg while shooting for a sequence on the sets of Bharat. However, the injury couldn't stop herself from getting some weekend entertainment. Katrina reached out to Yash Raj Films' studio for a special screening of Gully Boy, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Katrina has previously associated with Zoya in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Katrina Kaif was seen walking with the help of a crutch while the shutterbugs captured her through their lenses. YRF protege Ali Abbas Zafar was also seen at the screening. They were seen talking to each other while Ali escorted Katrina till her fancy car. Visibly, they looked happy in each other's company. Nice!

A few days ago, both Katrina and Ali were seen in a candid conversation on a chat show together where they shared candid information about their friendship, family and other fun things.

Speaking about the dynamics of their friendship, Katrina said, "If there is one person in the whole world who really understands me, that person would be Ali." Ali Abbas added, "I think we are walking on the same path of life and when I met his family, I found a lot of similarities amongst us. I personally feel that the relationship between any actor-director should be a transparent one."

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar have collaborated earlier in Tiger Zinda Hai along with Salman Khan. The duo has united once again for Bharat, which also features Salman Khan. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

