Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar get candid on a chat show

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar were in conversation on Starry Nights 2.Oh!, on which they shared candid information about their friendship, family and other fun things

Most of us wouldn't know that Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar share a lovely friendship. And this was quite evident after the duo was seen in the latest episode of Starry Nights 2.Oh! Katrina and Ali Abbas were in a conversation with the show's host Komal Nahta, on which they shared candid information about their friendship, family and other fun things.

Speaking about the dynamics of their friendship, Katrina said, "If there is one person in the whole world who really understands me, that person would be Ali." Ali Abbas added, "I think we are walking on the same path of life and when I met her family, I found a lot of similarities amongst us. I personally feel that the relationship between any actor-director should be a transparent one."

After a casual catch-up, Nahta introduced Katrina to the first segment of his show, a quickie round, to which Katrina quipped, "Has to have a quickie round on every show." There was also another segment on the show that featured a special message from the guests' BFFs, and guess who had a message for Katrina? None other than, Aamir Khan! Aamir spoke about the chess challenge and bet between Katrina and himself. He said, "If Katrina loses to me over a game of chess, she will have to accompany me to Galaxy apartments in Bandra and sing 'Dil cheez kya hai, aap meri jaan lijiye'!"

