Why was Katrina Kaif missing from Salman Khan starrer Bharat teaser?

bollywood

Interestingly, even though Bharat teaser shows Salman Khan, it does not reveal his lead pair Katrina Kaif at all. Netizens wondered why!

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat dropped the first teaser of the film on January 25. The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser showed Salman Khan in different avatars. But soon, netizens pointed out that leading lady Katrina Kaif was missing from it.

If reports are to be believed, it is suggested that the team hopes to keep Kaif's look under wraps until the film inches closer to its release later this year. It is suggested that unveiling her look in the teaser could have revealed the film's plot, to a certain extent.

According to reports, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film is Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar after the 2016's Sultan and 2017's Tiger Zinda Hai. Previously Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen together in the films 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

Team Bharat is currently shooting the last schedule in Filmcity, Mumbai. The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

Also Read: Watch video: Look who's batting! Katrina Kaif aiming for WC

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates