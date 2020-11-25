Dharavi a good example of learning from the past

After some worrying news about COVID-19 cases being on the rise once again, a report about Dharavi was like a ray of sunshine on an overcast day.

Dharavi, once on the radar for spiralling Coronavirus cases and deaths, has managed to rein it in, admirably. The impossibly crowded Mumbai pocket, with a population density of about 3.54 lakh per square kilometre, has been consistently recording less than 20 cases daily for the past one month, a report said in this paper. The local administration has claimed that they are better prepared for the second wave of the pandemic, than they were for the first.

The report detailed how the G North ward has been reaching out to community leaders and non-profits in the area to ensure that healthcare and sanitisation measures are in place.

What is important is that, whatever be the main reason for a pleasing and welcome dip in numbers, lessons have been learnt from the first wave. The leaders and decision-makers have been quick and smart enough to weave in the community in their efforts. The people have got the message that this will not work till they actively participate and co-operate.

In the same way, let each area or ward in the city — whatever be their challenges — learn lessons from the past, correct mistakes instead of once again falling into a pattern where we repeat past mistakes and the virus was out of control.

Keep an open mind and a willingness to listen and absorb from those who are tackling the spread relatively better. Communication and a collaborative attitude to see numbers dip would lay a strong foundation to tackle a second wave and not let it become a tsunami that overwhelms us.

