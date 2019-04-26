Dia Mirza: Working with a female director has great perks

television

As the lady at the fore in Kaafir, Dia Mirza plays what she terms as one of her career's "most challenging roles".

Dia Mirza, who has wrapped up the first schedule of drama series Kaafir helmed by Sonam Nair, says that working with a female director has great perks. As the lady at the fore in "Kaafir", she plays what she terms as one of her career's "most challenging roles". The first schedule of the shoot in Himachal Pradesh recently came to an end.

"The first schedule has been a wonderful experience. I have had the chance to meet so many people, and learn so much from them. The locals have been so welcoming towards the entire crew and they have also fed us amazing food," Dia said in a statement.

"Working with a female director has great perks. We cuddle in the cold, we cry together but most of all, we get each other. I am so glad I have found a sister in Sonam Nair. She makes work such a joy," she added.

Dia Mirza talking about the show said it was her "most challenging role" till date. "Discovering Kainaaz has been an incredible experience... her truth is now my truth (sic)," she wrote on social media. Sonam Nair's directorial venture also stars Mohit Raina.

