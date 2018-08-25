Diana Penty: Sonakshi Sinha is so vivacious

bollywood

Actress Diana Penty had fun working with Sonakshi Sinha in "Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi", and describes her as a positive and down to earth person.

"It was a blast working with Sonakshi. Sonakshi is one of the nicest, most positive and down to earth people I've met. She is so vivacious and full of life that it rubs off onto everyone around her," Diana told IANS. "As you can imagine, we were a really happy bunch of people that had a great time while shooting this film," she added.

"Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi", a sequel to the hit 2016 film "Happy Bhag Jayegi", is helmed by Mudassar Aziz. It also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra, Ali Fazal and Jassi Gill. Diana played a runaway bride in the first part of the film.

Talking about the sequel, she said: "As an actor, I feel proud that 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' was received well enough for the makers to consider making a sequel. "And what I love about the sequel is that it is in keeping with the spirit of the first part -- happiness! What's also great is that Mudassar has retained the old cast in this film as well. It was a riot being back on set with everyone again."

