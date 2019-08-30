Did a tweet cost Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film?

bollywood

A birdie chirps to say that Salman Khan's late-night tweet angered the filmmaker who decided against going ahead with the project.

Salman Khan

There has been tattle about why Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to shelve the Salman Khan-starrer In-shaa-Allah. Though it is being said that the two had creative differences, a birdie chirps to say that Sallu's late night tweet angered the filmmaker who decided against going ahead with the project. Sallu is said to have been in talks with Bhansali a day earlier.

He had expressed his concern that they would be unable to complete the film for an Eid 2020 release, which falls in May. The two were supposed to hold another meeting to discuss it. But the same night, Sallu tweeted, "The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed... I will still see you all on Eid 2020. Insha-Allah (sic)."



Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Also read: Did Alia Bhatt miss a chance to work with Aamir Khan because of Salman Khan's Inshallah?

Bhansali was horrified to see Khan take to social media to make an announcement without telling him. The next day, the filmmaker released a statement saying that Inshallah had not been postponed, but cancelled. Perhaps Sallu did not realise the consequences of the tweet. He thought it was just a way to keep his millions of followers on social media up-to-date about his movies.

Also read: Salman Khan busy with meetings as he rolls with his next Eid release

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates