Salman Khan busy with meetings as he rolls with his next Eid release

Salman Khan took to his social media revealing that he will see his fan on Eid, 2020

Continuing his Eid tradition, Salman Khan will soon be announcing a new project for the 2020 festive release. Recently, Salman took to his social media revealing that he will see his fan on Eid, 2020. The actor is currently leaving no stone unturned to woo his fans with his on-screen presence on Eid. In fact, it is said that Salman is gearing up for the yet to announce the film. From past 2-3 days, Salman and his team are having back to back meeting and are putting all their energies into the project.

Everyone close to Salman Khan has maintained a dignified silence and discarded all the rumours doing rounds lately. To confirm the news, Salman shared a few tweets which came in as a new ray of hope for his fans.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi ð — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

For the unversed, ever since news broke out of Inshallah being shelved, a lot of rumours have made the headlines. Barring all the news, the actor strongly feels that, if it was God's will it would have happened just like the film's title suggests -Inshallah.

Inshallah will see Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan sharing the screen space together for the very first time. This film will be a collaboration with Salman Khan after Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which released back in 1999.

Fans are already excited and cannot contain their excitement to witness all that the announcement has to offer with 'Bhai' making us all wanting for more- turning the occasion even more festive with Salman extravaganza to look forward to! Maybe Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team should take lessons from Saman Khan and focus on their next instead of spreading rumours.

