Did Akshay Kumar confirm Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship?

It has been a while since the rumours about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship have been floating around, but the two are yet to confirm the same. What happened recently now was that the actress came with Akshay Kumar on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Laxmii, their upcoming film.

And one of the questions that Sharma had for the actress was regarding her marriage, to which Kumar was quick to quip- "Yeh badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai." The actress, listening to his response, couldn't stop laughing. Have a look at the video right here:

The film is all set to stream from November 9 onwards on Disney Plus Hotstar. Talking about essaying this role and wearing a Saree for the same, Kumar recently said, "During the initial days of the shoot, my saree would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn't able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu."

He also said how the character of Laxmmi Bomb has mentally been the most intensive. He stated, "I've been in my career for 30 years. But the character of Laxmmi has been the most mentally intensive role I've ever played. But somehow I managed it. And I thank my director. He is behind everything about this character — how it moves, what it says and how it dances."

The film was originally slated to release on May 22 on the occasion of Eid in cinema halls but was cancelled due to the lockdown that happened after the Coronavirus pandemic.

