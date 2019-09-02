Did Manushi Chhillar give a look test for a Bollywood film?

bollywood

Manushi Chhillar was spotted at Yash Raj Films' studios and her appearance fuelled speculations around a screen test

Manushi Chillar shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Speculation is rife that beauty pageant-winner Manushi Chhillar will make her Bollywood debut in a film, backed by Yash Raj Films. Though there is nothing official about it, the latest on the front is that Chhillar was recently spotted at YRF Studios.

Manushi Chhillar's appearance fuelled speculation that work has begun on the project. It is said that she has done a look test. Rumours are rife that preparations have already begun for the film, which is a historical based on the life of medieval ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

The film will be helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi is said to be playing Sanyukta, one of the three wives of Prithviraj Chauhan. There are talks that Akshay Kumar has also been approached for the period drama.

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian model and the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant. Chhillar is the sixth representative from India to win the Miss World pageant. The 22-year-old model represented Haryana in annual Femina Miss India competition and was crowned Femina Miss India 2017 in the finale which was held on June 25, 2017. During the competition, Chhillar was crowned Miss Photogenic.

Reportedly, Manushi is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has trained under legendary dancers Raja and Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy. She has also attended the National School of Drama.

