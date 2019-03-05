Did Neymar hint at a move to Real Madrid?

football

The world's most expensive footballer is currently recovering from a foot injury which he suffered on January 23 and has been linked with a return to La Liga ever since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar left the door open for a potential move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. The world's most expensive footballer is currently recovering from a foot injury which he suffered on January 23 and has been linked with a return to La Liga ever since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017.

"In the future, everything is possible," he told Brazilian television channel Globo. "I'm not saying I'm going to Real Madrid, calm down. Everybody knows I have already accomplished my dream which was [playing for] Barcelona.

Real Madrid is one of the biggest teams in the world, every player perceived to have an interest in the club wants to play for them. Right now I'm very happy in Paris."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever