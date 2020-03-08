Did Richa Chadha just reveal her engagement ring with beau Ali Fazal?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal may have been pitted against each other in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, they both are madly in love in real life and are all set to tie the knot. It's no news that the duo is preparing for its wedding in April that has left their fans tremendously excited.

Now, it seems the couple has got engaged and exchanged rings. And this is not us who are saying this, but one of Chadha's Instagram stories that seem to be indicating towards the same. In what was a boomerang video, we could see a diamond-studded ring that the Panga actress was flaunting and it surely left a lot of tongues wagging.

Take a look:

Unlike a lot of couples, Richa and Ali were very open about their relationship and never shied away from sharing their pictures and videos on social media. Fazal now has a career in the West too and Richa has often accompanied him to his movie premieres internationally. They both are not just a solid couple but also two of the finest actors we have in Bollywood.

Ali began his career in 2009 with Rajkumar Hirani's 3 idiots whereas Richa made her debut with 2008's Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, and both the films have a staggering following. Coming to their wedding, it seems it's going to be one of the grandest events of the year.

