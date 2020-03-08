Did Richa Chadha just reveal her engagement ring with beau Ali Fazal?
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot soon, and the actress just shared her engagement ring with her fans on her Instagram account!
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal may have been pitted against each other in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, they both are madly in love in real life and are all set to tie the knot. It's no news that the duo is preparing for its wedding in April that has left their fans tremendously excited.
Now, it seems the couple has got engaged and exchanged rings. And this is not us who are saying this, but one of Chadha's Instagram stories that seem to be indicating towards the same. In what was a boomerang video, we could see a diamond-studded ring that the Panga actress was flaunting and it surely left a lot of tongues wagging.
Take a look:
Unlike a lot of couples, Richa and Ali were very open about their relationship and never shied away from sharing their pictures and videos on social media. Fazal now has a career in the West too and Richa has often accompanied him to his movie premieres internationally. They both are not just a solid couple but also two of the finest actors we have in Bollywood.
Ali began his career in 2009 with Rajkumar Hirani's 3 idiots whereas Richa made her debut with 2008's Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, and both the films have a staggering following. Coming to their wedding, it seems it's going to be one of the grandest events of the year.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of their 2013 film Fukrey. The duo became good friends since then, and eventually started dating in 2016. However, it was in 2017 that the couple made their relationship official when Richa accompanied Ali for the premiere of the latter's Hollywood film Victoria and Abdul at the Venice Film Festival. Pictures from the event went viral. (All photos/Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's official Instagram account and AFP)
However, rumours of Ali and Richa's relationship began to be termed a promotional gimmick for their film Fukrey Returns (2017) by a certain section of media. Richa shut gossip mongers by stating that she and Ali Fazal are not faking a relationship.
"I feel sad for those who think Ali and I are faking our relationship," she told mid-day in December 2017. Alluding to a storyline that appeared to pair her alongside Varun Sharma's character in Fukrey, Choocha, she added, "If I had to start a love rumour to promote the film, I would have done it with Choocha. Ali and I never wanted to talk about our relationship publicly because we knew this is how people would react. People should use their brains before passing comments. I hope they get the right message after reading this."
It was almost in 2016 that tongues started wagging about Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's affection for each other. Chadha revealed further that they've been "in a happy space since a long time".
"Ali and I have known each other since we were doing theatre. Speculations were rife since then. People weren't surprised when the media published it. In fact, the media was the last to know about it," said Richa Chadha.
Richa Chadha's arrival at the LA premiere of Ali Fazal's British film, Victoria & Abdul, in September 2017, appeared to be the validation that the media was seeking about their affair. Talking about the same, Richa said the comprehension was fitting, after all, "it was obvious that I would not go so far if we were only friends."
Usually tight-lipped about her personal life, Richa Chadha admitted the revelation then was unavoidable, "But I feel it's always good to avoid conversation about it (a romance) as it preserves the sanctity of the relationship."
Well, circa 2019, the lovebirds can't stop displaying their affection on social media. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have often been seen involved in some PDA.
At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were felicitated with 'Most Beautiful Couple Award', which was earlier given to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in 2017.
When asked about marriage plans, Richa Chadha told mid-day, "I hate discussing my relationship and possible marriage. That becomes the headline and I hate that. I don't enjoy so much scrutiny of my personal life."
Richa Chadha celebrates her birthday on December 18 and in 2018, finding time from their busy schedule, Ali Fazal planned a surprise birthday getaway for his girlfriend. Ali whisked her off to the Maldives.
Ali Fazal shared this adorable photo, as Richa Chadha turns 33 today. He wrote a cute message along with the picture: One of my all time favourite photographs of life.. i miss . Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday. Yeh nahi jaanta kitna lamba hai safar.. Main shayad jaanta hoon kitna lamba hai safar. Kal bataaoonga. Tum milna . Waheen. Khaton ke teele pe . Kaagaz tumhaara hoga, kalam-dawaat meri, likhaayi tumhaari, chand bol mere, afsaane tumhaare, ghazlein meri, yeh silsila mera , yeh daastaan-e-mohabbat hamari (Sic)
We wonder how Richa Chadha is going to spend her birthday this year! Meanwhile, fans can keep guessing when the wedding bells will ring.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Richa Chadha!
