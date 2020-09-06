Did Sara Ali Khan accompany Sushant Singh Rajput to farmhouse?

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate, Samuel Haokip, claims that the late actor and Sara Ali Khan were "totally in love" while shooting for Kedarnath (2018.) The entrepreneur-lawyer opened up about their relationship in an Instagram post and later added that she had accompanied him to Thailand in December 2018.

Now, Raees, the caretaker of Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse at Pawna, near Lonavala, maintains that Khan was a regular visitor to his holiday home in 2018. They would stay for three to four days during every trip. Raees reportedly claims that after returning from their Thailand vacay, SSR and Khan came directly to Pawna from the airport. He describes Khan as well-mannered.

She would address the househelp as 'maushi' and refer to him as Raees bhai. He further claimed that he had heard that Rajput was planning to "propose" to her in January 2019. So far, Khan has preferred to remain mum about her relationship with Rajput.

"I remember Abbas bhai (Sushant's friend) told me to pack my bags for a trip to Daman on Sushant sir's birthday in January, 2019. It would always be my responsibility to take care of a car stuffed with his things, like telescope, music system, guitar etc. Wherever Sushant sir used to go, he would carry these things. We would usually carry these things in a mini tempo. Most probably, a programme of the Prime Minister was scheduled to take place around February in Daman. So, all the hotels were full and we did not get rooms. So, our Daman trip did not happen," Raees recalled, in an interview with IANS.

"Sushant sir was planning to propose to Sara ma'am during the Daman trip. He also wanted to give her a gift and had ordered something for her, but the trip didn't happen finally. After that, a trip to Kerala was being planned but that, too, got cancelled. Later, around February or March 2019, I heard that the two had broken up. Sara ma'am never came to the farmhouse after January 2019," recalled Raees.

Asked if Sushant was planning to propose marriage to Sara, Raees clarified: "I am not sure if it was a wedding proposal or not, because I had only overheard two of Sushant sir's friends discussing that he was planning to give her a gift and propose to her. I don't know what the proposal was about."

